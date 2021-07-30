Trending
MLB
July 30, 2021 / 8:10 AM

Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber

By
Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is headed from the Washington Nationals to the Boston Red Sox through a mid-season trade. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is headed from the Washington Nationals to the Boston Red Sox through a mid-season trade. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher Aldo Ramirez, the teams announced.

The Red Sox and Nationals announced the trade late Thursday. Schwarber, who is on the injured list, owns a .253 average with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs in 72 games this season. He earned his first All-Star selection for his first-half performance in 2021.

The longtime Chicago Cubs catcher signed a one-year deal with the Nationals last off-season. He spent the first six years of his career in Chicago.

He owns a career .233 batting average with 146 home runs in 623 appearances. Schwarber hit a career-high 38 home runs in 2019 for Chicago.

RELATED U.S. women's soccer, Olympic golf, tennis among top weekend sports events

The Nationals placed the 28-year-old outfielder on the injured list in early July due to a right hamstring strain. He is expected to return in August. Schwarber's contract includes an $11.5 million option for 2022.

Ramirez, 20, posted a 2.03 ERA in eight games for Class A Salem this season. He is on the seven-day injured list. The Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman for assignment to make room for Schwarber on their 40-man roster.

Ramirez was the Red Sox's No. 19 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

RELATED Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

The Nationals also traded right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres on Thursday in exchange for Minor League pitcher Mason Thompson and infielder Jordy Barley.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that the Nationals also are finalizing a deal to send ace pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for several top prospects.

The Red Sox (63-41) face the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla. The Nationals (47-55) host the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
RELATED Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees

