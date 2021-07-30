Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 30, 2021 / 8:59 PM

Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel

By
Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, shown June 11, 2021, has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, shown June 11, 2021, has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.

In return for Kimbrel, the White Sox sent second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-handed relief pitcher Codi Heuer to the Cubs in the trade. Madrigal, a rising star in the league, is out for the season due to a torn right hamstring.

Advertisement

The White Sox already had one of MLB's top closers in All-Star right-hander Liam Hendriks. The club now adds Kimbrel, who has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season.

Kimbrel also leads National League relievers in strikeout rate and opponents' batting average. He ranks ninth in league history with 371 career saves during his 12 years in the majors.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he has a plan for how to use both Hendriks and Kimbrel, but he declined to provide specifics.

Advertisement
RELATED Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets

"On any given day, one may be available, the other one may not be," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Friday. "It puts us in a position where we have a very dynamic and impactful bullpen regardless of the situation that arises in each game."

The 24-year-old Madrigal, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, had a .305 batting average with a .354 on-base percentage over 54 games this season before his injury.

Heuer, 25, has a 4-1 record and 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances this year.

RELATED Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees

The White Sox entered Friday with an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. The Cubs are fourth in the NL Central and appear to be in rebuild mode.

Ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline, the Cubs have now traded away first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shortstop Javier Baez, third baseman Kris Bryant, outfielder Jake Marisnick and Kimbrel, among others.

Latest Headlines

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 50 minutes ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 3 hours ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
MLB // 3 hours ago
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
MLB // 10 hours ago
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
July 30 (UPI) -- The USA baseball team started its run at the 2020 Summer Games with a narrow win over Israel in the group stage Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Tyler Austin's two-run homer paced the Americans in the 8-1 win.
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
MLB // 14 hours ago
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
July 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher Aldo Ramirez, the teams announced.
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
MLB // 23 hours ago
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
MLB // 1 day ago
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
July 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to step down for the remainder of the 2021 season because of lingering health problems.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
MLB // 1 day ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers
July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.
Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo
MLB // 2 days ago
Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo
July 28 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/