July 30, 2021 / 6:53 PM

Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets

By
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, shown July 22, has a .248 batting average with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, shown July 22, has a .248 batting average with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez, right-hander Trevor Williams and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, it was announced.

Baez, a Gold Glove Award winner last season, provides the Mets with an immediate replacement for the injured Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor currently is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn't expected to return until at least mid-to-late August.

The 28-year-old Baez, who can become a free agent after the 2021 season, has a .248 batting average with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs this year. He has a .775 OPS and 13 stolen bases, but he also leads the National League in strikeouts (131).

When Lindor returns from his injury, Baez could switch to second base or third.



Williams has a 4-2 record and 5.06 ERA over 13 games (12 starts) for the Cubs this season, his first in Chicago after spending his first five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old Williams is eligible for arbitration after the 2021 campaign and can become a free agent following the 2022 season.

RELATED Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber

Armstrong, a first-round draft pick out of high school last year, currently is sidelined with a shoulder ailment. The 19-year-old prospect is considered an elite defender in center field.

Ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline, the Cubs have now traded away third baseman Kris Bryant, outfielder Jake Marisnick, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and closer Craig Kimbrel.

RELATED Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

