MLB
July 29, 2021 / 9:37 PM

Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees

By
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shown Sept. 6, 2020, has 14 home runs and 40 RBIs over 92 games this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shown Sept. 6, 2020, has 14 home runs and 40 RBIs over 92 games this season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, it was announced.

The Cubs received right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino and outfielder Kevin Alcantara -- both minor league players -- from the Yankees in the deal.

The Yankees also announced they received cash considerations from the Cubs, but the team didn't reveal the amount. According to ESPN, the amount is $5.5 million, which is the remaining balance of Rizzo's $16.5 million salary for the 2021 season.

RELATED Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers

Ahead of the trade, Rizzo wasn't in the lineup for the Cubs' series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The three-time MLB All-Star selection has a .248 batting average with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs over 92 games this season.

The 31-year-old Rizzo, who spent the past 10 seasons in Chicago, can become a free agent after the 2021 campaign. The slugging first baseman joined the Cubs in 2012 after being traded by the San Diego Padres.

The move to acquire Rizzo comes just a day after the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. Both Rizzo and Gallo are left-handed hitters, which the Yankees sought to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed.

RELATED Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

The Yankees have a 53-48 record and are third in the American League East this season. New York trails the first-place Boston Red Sox by nine games in the division.

RELATED Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson

