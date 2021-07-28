Phillies' Bryce Harper logs inside-the-park home run vs. Nationals

July 28 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper's latest long-ball came against his former team, but occurred in peculiar fashion. The All-Star outfielder registered his first career inside-the-park home run in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Harper recorded the home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of the setback Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The Phillies trailed 6-2 at the start of the half-inning. Phillies second baseman Jean Segura grounded out to lead off the frame. Catcher J.T. Realmuto followed with a strikeout.

Harper then stepped into the box to face Nationals starter Erick Fedde. The right-handed pitcher tossed a sinker out of the zone for a ball on his first offering. Harper then fouled off another sinker to even the count.

The Phillies outfielder slugged Fedde's final offering, a changeup, to left center field. Nationals center fielder Victor Robles chased the fly ball toward the outfield wall. He then jumped at the warning track, but the ball went over his glove and bounced off the wall.

Harper sprinted around first base and rounded second as the ball rolled into the outfield. He then slid into home as Nationals outfielders struggled to get the ball back to the infield.





Advertisement

"I saw that Robles jumped and the ball hit off the wall, kind of flew up pretty high," Harper told reporters. "So once I saw that, I was trying to run as fast as I could.

"I saw [third base coach Dusty Wathan] waving me and got to the plate. Pretty cool."

Harper's hit traveled 102.7 mph off his bat and flew 392 feet before it met the wall, according to Statcast.

Left fielder Andrew McCutchen hit a 348-foot homer to left field in the next at-bat to cut the deficit to two runs, but the Phillies couldn't complete their rally.

Harper went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. He recorded a single and a double, in addition to his home run. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and center fielder Odubel Herrera recorded two hits apiece in the loss.

Right fielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell each homered for the Nationals.

Fedde allowed eight hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Phillies starter Matt Moore allowed seven hits and six runs in four innings to drop to 0-3 this season.





Advertisement

The Phillies (50-50) host the Nationals (46-54) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.