Nationals-Phillies game postponed as Washington deals with COVID-19 outbreak

July 28 (UPI) -- Wednesday's scheduled game between the Nationals and Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within Washington's organization.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the team currently has 12 positive COVID-19 cases, including four players and eight staff members. He added that he believes one of the 12 people who tested positive is unvaccinated.

One of those infected players is All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, who was forced to exit in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Phillies after returning a positive test.

MLB announced the postponement of the Nationals-Phillies matchup a little more than an hour before the game was set to begin. The league said the decision will "allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization."

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday afternoon, according to MLB, with the first game now slated at 12:05 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals organization also dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak before Opening Day this year that forced the club to start its season five days later than originally planned.





Washington (46-54) has won just four out of its last 10 games and sits fourth in the National League East. The Nationals trail the division-leading New York Mets by 7 1/2 games entering Wednesday's slate.