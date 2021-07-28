Trending
July 28, 2021

Miami Marlins trade Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for Jesus Luzardo

Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo, shown Sept. 29, 2020, has a 2-4 record and 6.87 ERA over 38 innings in the 2021 campaign. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
July 28 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday.

The Marlins also sent cash considerations to the A's in the trade. The club didn't disclose the amount of money, but ESPN reported that Miami sent more than $4 million to Oakland to cover the remainder of Marte's contract.

"We felt like Starling was frankly the best position player that was out there on the market," Athletics general manager David Forst told reporters before the club's game against the Padres in San Diego. "We've always said when the team performs and puts itself in a playoff position, it's on us to do whatever we can to try and help them."

The Athletics, who entered Wednesday six games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West, also acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs this week.

"We've added two really solid pieces to help this team over the next two months," Forst said.

The 32-year-old Marte has a .306 batting average with seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 63 games for the Marlins this season. He missed time earlier this year due to a fractured rib.

Luzardo, 23, has a 2-4 record and 6.87 ERA over 38 innings in the 2021 campaign. He has made 13 appearances, including six starts, for the Athletics this year.

Marte is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Luzardo is under team control through 2025.

The Marlins, who made the deal after the team was unable to reach an agreement with Marte on a contract extension, are last in the National League East and are expected to make additional roster moves before Friday's MLB trade deadline.

