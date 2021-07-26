Trending
MLB
July 26, 2021 / 10:23 PM

Pirates trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to Padres

By
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, shown Aug. 23, 2020, isn't a free agent until after the 2022 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, shown Aug. 23, 2020, isn't a free agent until after the 2022 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres on Monday for three minor league players.

The Pirates received infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano, right-hander Michell Miliano and outfielder Jack Suwinski in exchange for Frazier. According to the teams, Pittsburgh also sent $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

"Good job by our scouting department, our development department and obviously Adam to turn himself into a really good Major League player," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington told reporters. "He did a really good job for the Pirates. We wish him the very best in San Diego."

RELATED Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury

Entering Monday, Frazier ranked first in MLB with 125 hits. He also had a .324 batting average with four home runs and 32 RBIs over 98 games this season for the Pirates.

The 29-year-old Frazier, who isn't a free agent until after the 2022 season, earned All-Star honors for the first time in his six-year career this summer. The 2020 Gold Glove finalist was the Pirates' second-longest-tenured player -- behind right fielder Gregory Polanco -- before the trade.

Marcano, 21, has a .272 batting average with six home runs and 26 RBIs for Triple-A El Paso. He has played shortstop, second base and in the outfield this season.

RELATED Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap

The 22-year-old Suwinski has bashed 15 home runs for Double-A San Antonio this season.

Miliano, 21, has a 2-2 record and 3.60 ERA with two saves in Class A this year.

RELATED Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays

