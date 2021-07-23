Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 23, 2021 / 8:19 AM

Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado help Cardinals slug Cubs

By
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Right fielder Dylan Carlson and third baseman Nolan Arenado smacked early home runs to carry the St. Louis Cardinals to a narrow National League Central division series finale win over the Chicago Cubs.

Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim allowed just two hits and two runs over six innings in the 3-2 triumph Thursday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Carlson went 3 for 4 in the victory.

Advertisement

"We have to keep fighting," Arenado told reporters. "It was a tough series. We had one tough loss.

"To come back the last two days with the same energy and same fire was really important. That's what winning teams do."

RELATED Olympics, MLB, soccer highlight weekend sports schedule

Kim retired the first three Cubs batters in order. Carlson stepped up to the plate to leadoff the bottom of the first. The Cardinals outfielder fell behind 1-2 in the count. He then took two pitches for balls.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay tossed in a slider for final offering. Carlson obliterated the pitch and sent it to right field for a 420-foot solo homer.



Advertisement

Both teams went out in order in the second. Kim got the Cubs out in order again in the top of the third. Arenado stepped up to the plate as the fourth Cardinals batter in the bottom of the frame. He hit a 1-1 Alzolay slider to left field for a 408-foot, two-run homer.

RELATED Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays

Cubs center fielder Jake Marisnick hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth to tighten the score. The Cubs couldn't tie the game over the next five innings.

Cardinals closer Alex Reyes threw two strikeouts and issued a walk, but did not allow a hit in the ninth. He picked up his 23rd save of the season.

Alzolay allowed four hits and three runs in six innings to drop to 4-10 in 2021.

RELATED White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball

The Cardinals (49-48) face the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cubs (47-50) host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 2:20 p.m. EDT Friday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Latest Headlines

Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
MLB // 11 hours ago
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
July 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired veteran slugger Nelson Cruz in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
MLB // 1 day ago
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
July 22 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes is stepping away from baseball indefinitely, the 28-year-old designated hitter announced on Instagram.
Dodgers' Will Smith comes off bench, slugs walk-off homer to beat Giants
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers' Will Smith comes off bench, slugs walk-off homer to beat Giants
July 21 (UPI) -- Catcher Will Smith came off the bench and smacked a 419-foot, three-run homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a walk-off win against the rival San Francisco Giants Tuesday night.
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
MLB // 2 days ago
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
July 21 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the ninth inning of an epic comeback to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on the second night of a four-game National League Central division series at Busch Stadium.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
MLB // 2 days ago
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani inked a multiyear partnership with global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics on Tuesday.
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
MLB // 2 days ago
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
July 20 (UPI) -- Left-hander Jared Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star pitcher Andy Pettitte, agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
MLB // 3 days ago
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
July 20 (UPI) -- Jake Woodford allowed six hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and Dylan Carlson drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs in the first matchup of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
MLB // 3 days ago
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
July 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and utilityman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the duo suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
July 19 (UPI) -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended two games Monday for "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
MLB // 3 days ago
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
July 19 (UPI) -- The fan who hit outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been banned from MLB ballparks for life, the league announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/