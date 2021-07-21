Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 21, 2021 / 9:35 AM

Dodgers' Will Smith comes off bench, slugs walk-off homer to beat Giants

By
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches his three-run, walk-off home run go over the wall during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches his three-run, walk-off home run go over the wall during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Catcher Will Smith came off the bench and smacked a 419-foot, three-run homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a walk-off win against the rival San Francisco Giants Tuesday night.

Smith took a break from his starting duties and entered the game as a pinch hitter in the final frame of the 8-6 win at Dodger Stadium. The home run off Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers left his bat at 105 mph, according to Statcast.

Advertisement

"I was just trying to get a pitch I could drive and hit," Smith told reporters. "I put a good swing on a slider and it got in the air and got out."

Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor went 3 for 4 with two homers, four runs scored, three RBIs and a walk in the win. The Dodgers won the game despite stars Mookie Betts and Justin Turner exiting early due to injuries.

RELATED LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins

"That was huge for us. Obviously, this is a huge series," Taylor told reporters. "They took the first game from us and jumped out to an early lead [Tuesday].

Advertisement

"For us to stick with it and comeback and find a way, that was probably our biggest win of the year so far."

Muncy gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first. The Giants responded with five unanswered home runs to take a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

RELATED Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL

Left fielder Alex Dickerson, shortstop Thairo Estrada, first baseman LaMonte Wade and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski each went deep as part of the power surge.

Taylor hit his first homer of the night off Giants starter Alex Wood in the bottom of the fifth. That 416-foot, leadoff solo shot cut the deficit to four runs. Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes plated outfielder Cody Bellinger with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.

Taylor clubbed a 393-foot, two-run homer three at-bats later to make the score 6-5. Rogers entered the game to replace relief pitcher Jake McGee in the bottom of the ninth.

RELATED Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums

He walked Taylor and Matt Beaty in his first two exchanges. He then threw a fastball for a called strike on his first pitch to Smith.

Smith belted his second offering, a heart-of-the-plate slider, to left center field for the game-winning blast.

Advertisement

The Dodgers (59-37) and Giants (59-35) continue the rivalry series at 7:10 p.m. PDT Wednesday at Dodgers Stadium.

Latest Headlines

Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
MLB // 1 hour ago
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
July 21 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the ninth inning of an epic comeback to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on the second night of a four-game National League Central division series at Busch Stadium.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
MLB // 13 hours ago
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani inked a multiyear partnership with global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics on Tuesday.
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
MLB // 13 hours ago
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
July 20 (UPI) -- Left-hander Jared Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star pitcher Andy Pettitte, agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
MLB // 1 day ago
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
July 20 (UPI) -- Jake Woodford allowed six hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and Dylan Carlson drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs in the first matchup of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
MLB // 1 day ago
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
July 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and utilityman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the duo suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
July 19 (UPI) -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended two games Monday for "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
MLB // 2 days ago
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
July 19 (UPI) -- The fan who hit outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been banned from MLB ballparks for life, the league announced.
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
MLB // 2 days ago
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
July 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right forearm.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
MLB // 5 days ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
July 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired former All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the teams announced.
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
MLB // 5 days ago
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
July 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' second-half opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in critical condition from bike crash
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit White House, joke with Biden about election
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
Deaf, blind swimmer quits Team USA because she can't bring assistant to Paralympics
Deaf, blind swimmer quits Team USA because she can't bring assistant to Paralympics
Paralympian 'speechless' after England official criticizes 'inappropriate' briefs
Paralympian 'speechless' after England official criticizes 'inappropriate' briefs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/