LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins

July 20 (UPI) -- Left-hander Jared Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star pitcher Andy Pettitte, agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were teammates with the New York Yankees for parts of 15 seasons.

"It's literally a dream come true," Jared Pettitte told Fox 26 KRIV in Houston. "All I wanted was an opportunity to play professional baseball."

The younger Pettitte played for Dallas Baptist University this past season and posted a 5.81 ERA over 13 games. He helped guide his Houston high school team -- coached by former MLB first baseman Lance Berkman -- to a state championship in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and 1.20 ERA.

During his redshirt sophomore season at Dallas Baptist in 2019, he made six appearances and compiled a 1-1 record with 11 strikeouts. He appeared in five games (three starts) in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Pettitte, 49, had a 256-153 career record and 3.85 ERA over 18 seasons in the majors, including 15 with the Yankees. He won five World Series titles with the organization and was named American League Championship Series MVP in 2001.





He also played three seasons for the Houston Astros (2004-06).