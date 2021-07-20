Trending
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford delivers a pitch to the Chicago Cubs in the first inning Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford delivers a pitch to the Chicago Cubs in the first inning Monday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Jake Woodford allowed six hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and Dylan Carlson drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs in the first matchup of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Cubs committed four errors in the 8-3 loss Monday in St. Louis. Carlson and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Cardinals.

"It was really satisfying to come through for the guys and tack on as many runs as possible," Carlson told reporters.

"You know how these games are. It was definitely a good feeling."

Carlson gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. The Cardinals added four runs in the fourth to break the game open.

Pinch hitter Ian Happ drove in the Cubs' first run when he grounded into a double play in the top of the fifth. Carlson and Goldschmidt responded with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Carlson stepped in to face Cubs relief pitcher Keegan Thompson with a runner on and two outs in the inning. He took a called strike on the first pitch of the exchange. He hit Thompson's next offering to right field for a 389-foot, two-run homer.

Thompson started his exchange with Goldschmidt with two curveballs out of the strike zone. He then threw a cutter over the middle of the plate. Goldschmidt smacked the pitch to right center field for a 406-foot solo shot.

Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom hit a leadoff solo homer to start the seventh. Left fielder Kris Bryant drove in the final run on an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth.

Carlson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a run scored and a walk in the victory. Goldschmidt, catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader also collected two hits apiece for the Cardinals.

Cubs starter Alec Mills allowed five hits, five runs and one earned run in four innings to drop to 4-3 this season. Wisdom went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the loss.

The Cardinals (47-47) will host the Cubs (46-48) in the second game of the series at 8:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

