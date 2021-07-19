Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 19, 2021 / 10:24 AM

Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums

By
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo leaps and fails to catch a home run ball hit by New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo leaps and fails to catch a home run ball hit by New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The fan who hit outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been banned from MLB ballparks for life, the league announced.

The fan threw the ball from the left field stands during the sixth inning of the Yankees 9-1 win Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York. MLB and the Yankees announced the ban Sunday.

Advertisement

Verdugo stood in left field while the Yankees were at bat during the sequence. The fan launched the ball onto the field and hit the Red Sox outfielder in the back.

Verdugo responding by shouting at the man who threw the ball and was held back by his teammates. Red Sox players briefly left the field during a short delay before they returned and resumed the game.

RELATED New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury

The fan was escorted out of the stadium.

"While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries -- especially with the Red So -- reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated," the Yankees said in a statement.

Advertisement

"There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors."

RELATED Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called for the fan to be arrested during his postgame news conference. Verdugo told reporters he was thankful "nobody got hurt" during the incident.

"At the end of the day, people need to understand we're people as well," Verdugo said. "We do the same stuff that you guys do, we feel the same way that you guys feel, but playing baseball is our job. That's our work. I just feel like the fans are in the wrong on that one."a

The Yankees won two out of three games to win the series against their rivals. They host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox battle the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. EDT Monday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y.

RELATED Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Latest Headlines

New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
MLB // 17 hours ago
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
July 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right forearm.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
MLB // 3 days ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
July 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired former All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the teams announced.
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
MLB // 3 days ago
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
July 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' second-half opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
July 15 (UPI) -- MLB and the players union agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 27, amid investigations by the league and police into sexual assault claims made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
MLB // 4 days ago
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
July 14 (UPI) -- Dick Tidrow, a former MLB pitcher who later became a longtime member of the San Francisco Giants' front office, has died. He was 74.
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
MLB // 4 days ago
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
July 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels signed former Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton, the team announced.
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
MLB // 4 days ago
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
July 14 (UPI) -- ESPN will chronicle the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets as part of a 30 for 30 documentary titled "Once Upon a Time in Queens" on Sept. 14 and 15, the company announced.
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft
July 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels increased their odds of finding a great pitcher by selecting players at the position with each of their 20 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft, which set an all-time record.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani vies to return to Home Run Derby
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani vies to return to Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani gathered more attention than arguably any other player through MLB All-Star week. The Los Angeles Angels slugger couldn't parlay the support into a Home Run Derby win, but plans to return to the event.
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
MLB // 5 days ago
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
July 13 (UPI) -- The American League earned a 5-2 win over the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Olympics: U.S. women's gymnast tests positive for COVID-19
Olympics: U.S. women's gymnast tests positive for COVID-19
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/