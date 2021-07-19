New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires

July 19 (UPI) -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended two games Monday for "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rojas began serving his two-game suspension Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. He said he wasn't given a chance to appeal the ban.

Advertisement

Mets bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties Monday and Tuesday against the Reds.

"I'm a little upset that I'm going to be missing the next two games," Rojas told reporters before batting practice Monday. "I missed the team for 8 2/3 [innings Sunday], not getting to watch from the dugout. But the league's got to do what they got to do. We know how sometimes things get heated up.

"... I'm not fighting [the suspension]. It is what it is at this point. We've got a game to play. This shouldn't be the main focus of our day. The main focus of our day should be the game we're playing against the Reds."

Rojas argued with umpires after Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman's dribbler down the third-base line was ruled a fair ball, allowing three runs to score. The Mets skipper immediately ran out of the dugout to protest the call and was ejected in the first inning.





Advertisement

"I got hot because it was a bad call," Rojas said. "He made an embarrassing play. That's what led me to escalate the way I did. It's the heat of the moment, the play. Getting close and arguing.

"I wanted it to be checked with the other umpires and I was denied. I still firmly believe it was foul. I would love for a play like that to be reviewable."

Rojas has now been ejected three times this season. The Mets went on to beat the Pirates 7-6 on Sunday.