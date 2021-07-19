Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 19, 2021 / 8:57 PM

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires

By
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (L) yells at home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs (R) after being ejected during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (L) yells at home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs (R) after being ejected during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended two games Monday for "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rojas began serving his two-game suspension Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. He said he wasn't given a chance to appeal the ban.

Advertisement

Mets bench coach Dave Jauss will take over managerial duties Monday and Tuesday against the Reds.

"I'm a little upset that I'm going to be missing the next two games," Rojas told reporters before batting practice Monday. "I missed the team for 8 2/3 [innings Sunday], not getting to watch from the dugout. But the league's got to do what they got to do. We know how sometimes things get heated up.

RELATED Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums

"... I'm not fighting [the suspension]. It is what it is at this point. We've got a game to play. This shouldn't be the main focus of our day. The main focus of our day should be the game we're playing against the Reds."

Rojas argued with umpires after Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman's dribbler down the third-base line was ruled a fair ball, allowing three runs to score. The Mets skipper immediately ran out of the dugout to protest the call and was ejected in the first inning.

Advertisement

"I got hot because it was a bad call," Rojas said. "He made an embarrassing play. That's what led me to escalate the way I did. It's the heat of the moment, the play. Getting close and arguing.

RELATED New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury

"I wanted it to be checked with the other umpires and I was denied. I still firmly believe it was foul. I would love for a play like that to be reviewable."

Rojas has now been ejected three times this season. The Mets went on to beat the Pirates 7-6 on Sunday.

RELATED Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves

Latest Headlines

Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
MLB // 11 hours ago
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
July 19 (UPI) -- The fan who hit outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball during a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been banned from MLB ballparks for life, the league announced.
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
July 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right forearm.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
MLB // 3 days ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
July 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired former All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the teams announced.
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
MLB // 4 days ago
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
July 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' second-half opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
July 15 (UPI) -- MLB and the players union agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 27, amid investigations by the league and police into sexual assault claims made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
MLB // 4 days ago
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
July 14 (UPI) -- Dick Tidrow, a former MLB pitcher who later became a longtime member of the San Francisco Giants' front office, has died. He was 74.
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
MLB // 4 days ago
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
July 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels signed former Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton, the team announced.
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
MLB // 5 days ago
Darryl Strawberry, Mookie Wilson featured in 1986 Mets documentary
July 14 (UPI) -- ESPN will chronicle the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets as part of a 30 for 30 documentary titled "Once Upon a Time in Queens" on Sept. 14 and 15, the company announced.
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels fill need with record 20 pitchers in 2021 MLB Draft
July 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels increased their odds of finding a great pitcher by selecting players at the position with each of their 20 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft, which set an all-time record.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani vies to return to Home Run Derby
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani vies to return to Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani gathered more attention than arguably any other player through MLB All-Star week. The Los Angeles Angels slugger couldn't parlay the support into a Home Run Derby win, but plans to return to the event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Fan who hit Red Sox's Alex Verdugo banned for life from MLB stadiums
Olympics: Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19
Olympics: Team USA gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
Pittsburgh Steelers signing three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/