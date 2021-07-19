Trending
July 19, 2021 / 9:58 PM

Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL

By
Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., shown June 6, 2021, was injured after attempting to make a diving catch during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., shown June 6, 2021, was injured after attempting to make a diving catch during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and utilityman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the duo suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chisholm exited the contest in the first inning because of a left shoulder contusion after making a diving catch attempt on Phillies star Bryce Harper's single in shallow right field.

Cooper was forced to depart the matchup against Philadelphia in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with the Phillies' Travis Jankowski. The Marlins said Cooper has a left elbow sprain.

"It didn't sound good, either guy, quite honestly, but obviously you want to wait for the results to be able to verify anything," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters before Monday's MRI results came back. "Sounded like Jazz was sore this morning, and Coop was sore.

"Kind of what we expected from both guys the way things went down. You didn't expect them to wake up today going, 'I feel pretty good all of a sudden.' Think we expected them both to be sore. They both were."

The 23-year-old Chisholm, playing in his second MLB season with the Marlins, has a .251 batting average with 11 home runs, 34 RBIs and 11 stolen bases over 70 games this season.

Cooper, 30, has a .284 batting average with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 71 games this season, his fourth in Miami.

In corresponding roster moves, the Marlins recalled outfielder Lewis Brinson and selected the contract of right-hander Andrew Bellatti from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Miami (40-53) opened a three-game series against the Washington Nationals (43-49) on Monday night.

