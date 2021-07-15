Trending
July 15, 2021 / 7:27 AM

MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is now on administrative leave through at least July 27 as MLB and police investigate sexual assault claims made against the All-Star. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 15 (UPI) -- MLB and the players union agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 27, amid investigations by the league and police into sexual assault claims made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Sources informed ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic of the extension Wednesday. Bauer's initial period of paid leave started July 2. That leave was extended last week and set to end Thursday.

The latest extension pushes Bauer's leave past his scheduled July 23 hearing for a domestic violence restraining order filed by a woman in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

MLB and the Pasadena Police Department each announced investigations into the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner last month.

The woman claims her latest incident with Bauer occurred in May. Bauer, through his representatives, continues to deny that he assaulted the woman.

The Dodgers canceled Bauer's scheduled Aug. 19 bobblehead night and removed his merchandise from their stores. The team said in a statement that they didn't "feel it was appropriate" to promote the pitcher amid the investigations.

The Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Coors Field in Denver.

Bauer last pitched on June 28. He is set to receive about $4 million in salary over the period of his leave. Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February.

