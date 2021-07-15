Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

July 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' second-half opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.

Yankees pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta were confirmed as COVID-19 positive and placed in MLB's health and safety protocols. According to ESPN, Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Gio Urshela also are in the league's protocols.

Earlier Thursday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that three unnamed players are in quarantine while awaiting lab results. Cashman said he anticipates those players -- Judge, Higashioka and Urshela -- also will test positive for the virus.

"We have a couple of them that have had symptoms, but for the most part they're doing pretty well," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We'll just rally around them and give them the support they need and see where this thing goes as the hours unfold."

Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston for a series against the Astros. He didn't travel home with the team Sunday.

Cortes and Peralta were put in the protocol Thursday. Cashman said all three pitchers were fully vaccinated, as are most players on the Yankees.

"As of right now, everybody's OK," he said.

Cashman said MLB has yet to decide whether to postpone Friday's second scheduled matchup of the four-game series.

"We're in a very fluid situation right now," Cashman said.

This is the eighth COVID-19-related postponement this season, but it is the first in nearly three months. There were 45 regular-season games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons in 2020, with only two of those not being made up.