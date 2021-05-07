May 7 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez homered twice off ace pitcher Gerrit Cole and Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead, three-run blast to lead the Houston Astros to a 7-4 win over the streaking New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros victory Thursday in the Bronx snapped a five-game winning streak for the Yankees. Cole allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings, but did not receive a decision.

"Boy, that [Altuve homer] was huge," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "It quieted the fans for a little while, anyway.

"I can't tell you how happy everybody in the dugout was for Jose, because he's one of the best guys that you'll ever meet in this game."

Alvarez led all players at the plate. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Altuve was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Altuve singled in the first at-bat of the game, but Cole got a double-play from his defense and struck out Alex Bregman to end the frame.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton extended his hitting streak with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third inning. The Stanton blast traveled 437 feet and was the hardest-hit ball of the game, with an exit velocity of 117.3 mph, according to Statcast.

Cole retired Michael Brantley and Bregman to start the fourth inning, but allowed Alvarez's first homer of the game in the third at-bat of the frame.

Alvarez smacked the 424-foot blast to right field off a 94.9-mph Cole fastball. The Yankees answered in the bottom of the inning.

Aaron Hicks started the half-inning with a single. Clint Frazier hit a two-run home run in the third at-bat of the inning. The 345-foot, two-run shot gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead.

Neither team scored for the next two innings. Alvarez returned to the plate and cut into the deficit in the top of the seventh inning. The Astros slugger fell down 0-2 in the count in that exchange with Cole.

The Yankees ace went on to throw a 98.5-mph fastball for his sixth offering to the Astros slugger. Alvarez sent the 2-2 pitch to center field for a 429-foot solo homer.

Astros relief pitcher Andre Scrubb replaced starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the bottom of the inning. He retired Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela in order.

The Yankees pulled Cole for relief pitcher Chad Green in the top of the next inning.

Green walked Kyle Tucker and allowed a single to Aledmys Diaz to start the inning. Altuve hit a 404-foot, three-run blast to left center field in the fourth at-bat of the inning to give the Astros a 5-3 lead.

Hicks plated Gleyber Torres with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Yankees final run.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer for the final runs of the game in the top of the ninth inning. Maldonado's 386-foot blast to left field had an exit velocity of 106 mph.

Hicks went 3 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for the Yankees. Frazier went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs in the loss.

McCullers allowed six hits and three runs in six innings, but did not receive a decision for the Astros. Relief pitcher Ryan Pressly allowed three hits and one run over the final two innings and picked up his fifth save of the season.

"It was tough," Cole told reporters when asked about the Astros lineup. "They put together a lot of good at-bats. I felt like I played chess out there for a couple hours.

"It's always enjoyable to go up against the best competition. It was a good fight.

The Astros (16-15) host the Toronto Blue Jays at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Yankees (16-15) host the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium.