May 7 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker dominated a talented St. Louis Cardinals lineup, allowing just one hit over seven innings to earn a 4-1 victory in St. Louis, Mo.

Walker used a slider, curveball and a variety of fastballs with movement to keep the Cardinals off-balance in the triumph Thursday at Busch Stadium.

The right-handed pitcher tallied eight strikeouts and did not allow a walk in the 92-pitch performance. Walker recorded 18 consecutive outs from the second inning through the seventh inning.

"I was just going out there and trying to pound the strike one and get outs," Walker told reporters. "I was locked in."

Walker struck out the first three Cardinals hitters in order. Center-fielder Harrison Bader brought in the Cardinals' only run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning.

The Mets then got to Cardinals starter John Gant in the top of the fifth inning. Gant forced a Michael Conforto fly out in the first at-bat of the frame.

Pete Alonso reached base on a throwing error in the next at-bat. Gant followed that exchange with three consecutive walks, which allowed Alonso to score and tied the game.

Cardinals relief pitcher Kodi Whitey entered the game and walked James McCann in his first exchange. The Mets carried the one-run lead into the top of the eighth inning, where more walks led to more Mets runs.

Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Webb walked Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor to start the eighth inning. He then allowed a Conforto single. Fellow relief pitcher Jake Woodford replaced Webb to face Alonso for the next exchange. Webb walked the Mets first baseman with the bases loaded, which allowed McNeil to trot home from third base.

Woodford allowed an RBI single to Dominic Smith in the same inning for the final run of the game.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He allowed two hits and no runs to earn his fourth save of the season.

Gant allowed five hits and two runs and issued six walks in 4 1/3 innings to drop to 2-3 this season. The Cardinals totaled just three hits in the loss.

McCann went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a walk. Lindor reached base four times, with one hit and three walks for the Mets.

The Mets (13-13) host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. The Cardinals (18-14) host the Colorado Rockies at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium.