MIAMI, May 7 (UPI) -- Miguel Rojas and Adam Duvall each homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a narrow victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that featured just 10 hits.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner started the game with a pitchers' duel Thursday at loanDepot park in Miami. The Marlins offense came alive late to earn the 3-1 win.

Lopez allowed three hits and one run in five innings in his start for the Marlins, but did not receive a decision. Bumgarner allowed two hits and one run in six innings in the loss.

The win gave the Marlins a three-game series sweep over the Diamondbacks. They now sit just two games out of first place in the competitive National League East.

"We have always had this confidence and being able to sweep the series just builds up that confidence," Lopez told reporters Thursday in a Zoom video conference. "We have been doing things the right way."

Lopez escaped the first inning unscathed. Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas led off the bottom of the frame with a homer off Bumgarner to give the Marlins an early edge.

Bumgarner started that exchange with two balls. Rojas proceeded to smack his fourth offering, a 2-1 fastball, deep to left field for a 403-foot solo shot.

Bumgarner retired the next 16-consecutive batters and did not allow another hit until the sixth inning. Diamondbacks utility man Pavin Smith provided his team's only run with an RBI double in the top of the second inning.

The Diamondbacks replaced Bumgarner with relief pitcher J.B. Bukauskas in the bottom of the seventh frame. Duvall settled in against the right-handed pitcher for the first at-bat of the frame.

Duvall took a ball on the first offering of the exchange. The Marlins outfielder smacked the second pitch to center field for a 407-foot, go-ahead solo homer. Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson singled in the next at-bat.

Marlins catcher Chad Wallach drove in the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly two at-bats later.

Marlins relief pitcher Yimi Garcia entered the game in the top of the ninth inning. He allowed one hit, no runs and threw a strikeout to earn his fifth save of the season.

"We could have helped [Lopez] a little bit more," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "He did a nice job of battling all night long and making big pitches when he needed to."

Rojas went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Marlins. Smith went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Giants.

The Marlins (14-16) host the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park. The Diamondbacks (15-16) battle the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Citi Field in Queens.