May 5 (UPI) -- Ronald Acuna Jr. sparked the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals with his league-leading 10th home run of the season.

Acuna hit the 407-foot solo shot in the top of the fifth inning of the victory Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Braves right fielder is hitting .337 with 21 RBIs, in addition to his MLB-best home run total.

Nationals starter Joe Ross and Braves starter Huascar Ynoa were in a pitchers' dual and kept the game scoreless through the first four innings.

Ross continued to dominate the Braves lineup in the top of the fifth inning. He struck out Cristian Pache to start the frame. He got a fly out from Ynoa in the second at-bat, which prompted Acuna's walk to the plate.

Acuna took a fastball for a ball on the first offering of his exchange with Ross. He later smacked a 1-2 Ross fastball to center field for a solo homer on the fourth pitch of the exchange.

Acuna's blast traveled 105 mph off his bat and left the field in 5.7 seconds, according to Statcast.

The Braves added five runs to their lead in the sixth inning. William Contreras drove in the first run of the inning with an RBI single to center field. Ynoa stepped up to the plate two at-bats later and smacked a grand slam to center field.

Ynoa's grand slam traveled an estimated 427 feet with an exit velocity of 107 mph.

Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber drove in the final run of the game with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Acuna went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. Shortstop Dansby Swanson went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Braves. Ynoa allowed four hits and one run in seven innings to improve to 3-1 this season.

The Braves (13-16) face the Nationals (12-13) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Nationals Park.