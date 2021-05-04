May 4 (UPI) -- Just one day after being activated and playing for the first time since mid-April, Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich returned to the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a lower back strain.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Yelich had an MRI in late April that showed no structural damage, so the team will spend the next few days seeking "answers, or avenues to get answers."

"[Monday] night [he] told us that he's not going to be able to do this on a daily basis. And so we need to stop and completely resolve this before we start again," Counsell told reporters. "... I think Christian would like to know what's going on.

"That's the frustrating part for everyone involved and particularly for him. At this point, we don't have an answer."

Yelich, a two-time MLB All-Star selection, said Tuesday he has been dealing with tightness, pain and restriction in his back. Asked where he goes from here, he said: "It goes to finding more answers and getting a better hold on what's going on."

The 29-year-old Yelich went 2-for-4 in the Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. It was his first game back since April 11.

Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, has a .353 batting average with one RBI and two stolen bases in just 10 games this season.

"It's frustrating. It's tough to deal with," Yelich said. "Have to get it figured out."

The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.