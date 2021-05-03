May 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May, one of baseball's most promising young pitchers, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2021 MLB season, the team announced Monday.
The procedure is scheduled for May 11 in Los Angeles, according to the team, and will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery typically falls between 12 and 16 months, meaning May could return late in the 2022 season.
The 23-year-old right-hander isn't scheduled to enter free agency until after the 2026 campaign.
"You never want to lose anyone for the season, certainly not a player like Dustin, who was taking the ball every fifth day and logging valuable innings," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I feel for him, most important, but for our ballclub, it's a big blow.
"But we have a lot of talented players and we just have to find a way to fill that void."
May was placed on the injured list after leaving early during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was in apparent pain after throwing a pitch and immediately signaled for the training staff.
Roberts said May described the injury as a "shooting sensation" in his right elbow.
May later underwent an MRI while the club was in Chicago on Monday, which revealed the UCL tear.
"Obviously he was a big part of our rotation and he was getting better every time he took the mound," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "That's a significant loss for us.
"That's a significant arm that we've relied on and we were planning on relying on. Just feel terrible for Dustin and obviously it's not something anyone wants to go through or experience."
May, who finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting last year, has pitched in parts of the last three seasons. He has a 2.93 ERA with 111 strikeouts and 27 walks over 113 2/3 innings over the past three years.
May won the fifth spot in the Dodgers' rotation coming out of spring training. He had a 2.74 ERA through five starts this season.
This week in Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith crushes a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' first hit and taking the lead over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
6-5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (R) celebrates with teammate Joey Votto after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado slides for a foul ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper for the out in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals won
5-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams misplays a baseball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Brad Miller in the third inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brad MIller can't make a catch on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The hit was good fro a RBI double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winkler (33) celebrates with teammate Nick Senzel (15) and manager David Bell after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
5-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret go over the right field wall during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammate Austin Barnes (15) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias winds up to deliver in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado goes to his right to snag a ground ball off the bat of the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O'Neill (L) slaps hands with third base coach Ron Warner after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo