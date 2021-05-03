May 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May, one of baseball's most promising young pitchers, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2021 MLB season, the team announced Monday.

The procedure is scheduled for May 11 in Los Angeles, according to the team, and will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery typically falls between 12 and 16 months, meaning May could return late in the 2022 season.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old right-hander isn't scheduled to enter free agency until after the 2026 campaign.

"You never want to lose anyone for the season, certainly not a player like Dustin, who was taking the ball every fifth day and logging valuable innings," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I feel for him, most important, but for our ballclub, it's a big blow.

"But we have a lot of talented players and we just have to find a way to fill that void."

May was placed on the injured list after leaving early during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was in apparent pain after throwing a pitch and immediately signaled for the training staff.

Roberts said May described the injury as a "shooting sensation" in his right elbow.

May later underwent an MRI while the club was in Chicago on Monday, which revealed the UCL tear.

"Obviously he was a big part of our rotation and he was getting better every time he took the mound," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "That's a significant loss for us.

"That's a significant arm that we've relied on and we were planning on relying on. Just feel terrible for Dustin and obviously it's not something anyone wants to go through or experience."

RELATED MLB bans Roberto Alomar over 2014 sexual misconduct allegation

May, who finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting last year, has pitched in parts of the last three seasons. He has a 2.93 ERA with 111 strikeouts and 27 walks over 113 2/3 innings over the past three years.

May won the fifth spot in the Dodgers' rotation coming out of spring training. He had a 2.74 ERA through five starts this season.