May 3 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert will be out for an extended period of time after suffering a complete tear of his right hip flexor, the team announced Monday.

Robert, who sustained a Grade 3 strain, will consult with specialists to determine his next steps, according to the team, but he will not resume baseball activities for the next three to four months.

"Those options include surgical repair if in fact the tear has affected the tendon's attachment to the bone," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "Or a rehabilitation process in which natural healing will take place if the tear is to the muscle, as opposed to the attachment.

"The timeline is the same, whether there is surgical intervention or rest and rehabilitation."

The 23-year-old Robert suffered the injury on the bases in the first inning of Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Indians. He limped off the field with the help of the team's training staff.

Robert is a five-tool player who was batting .316 with one home run, eight RBIs and four stolen bases over 25 games this season.

The injury is another significant blow for the White Sox, who lost left fielder Eloy Jimenez for the season because of a ruptured pectoral tendon in spring training. Chicago also has been without outfielder Adam Engel due to a hamstring injury.

Hahn said Leury Garcia or Billy Hamilton could replace Robert in center field Tuesday when the White Sox begin a series against the Cincinnati Reds. Hahn also noted the club could look outside the organization for replacements.

"It's difficult and not how any team draws things up," Hahn said.

The White Sox have a 15-12 record this season and sit second in the American League Central.