May 2 (UPI) -- MLB has suspended Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado three games for his role in a benches-clearing incident during Friday's game against the division rival New York Mets.

Alvarado also received an undisclosed fine for inciting the incident, according to the league, when he taunted Mets outfielder Dominic Smith after an inning-ending strikeout. Smith and Mets pitcher Miguel Castro also were handed undisclosed fines for their roles in the spat.

Advertisement

Alvarado's suspension was set to begin Sunday night in the series finale against the Mets, but the reliever has decided to appeal the three-game ban.

During the Phillies' 2-1 win over the Mets on Friday, Alvarado thumped his glove and gestured at Smith following the strikeout. While walking back to the dugout, Smith noticed Alvarado's gestures and pulled off his helmet, prompting Alvarado to toss his glove to the ground.

RELATED Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo breaks pinkie while playing video game

The players appeared ready to fight until both teams spilled out of their dugouts and intervened in the dustup before punches were thrown.

"I don't mind people pimping strikeouts and pimping stuff on the field. I've never been a player like that, but I don't mind it. I love it," Smith said after the game. "But him pointing at me, coming after me, stuff like that -- I'm a grown-[expletive] man. Come meet me then if you really got a problem, and we can really handle it.

"That's how I look at that issue. He waited for his team to grab him and stuff. But I'm right there. He can meet me in the tunnel tomorrow if he really wants to get after it."

RELATED MLB bans Roberto Alomar over 2014 sexual misconduct allegation

In 19 games this season, Smith has a .222 batting average with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Alvarado has a 2-0 record and 1.13 ERA over nine appearances this season.

This week in Major League Baseball License Photo Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith crushes a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' first hit and taking the lead over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers 6-5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (R) celebrates with teammate Joey Votto after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo License Photo St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado slides for a foul ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper for the out in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals won 5-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams misplays a baseball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Brad Miller in the third inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brad MIller can't make a catch on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The hit was good fro a RBI double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo License Photo The Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winkler (33) celebrates with teammate Nick Senzel (15) and manager David Bell after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret go over the right field wall during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammate Austin Barnes (15) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias winds up to deliver in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado goes to his right to snag a ground ball off the bat of the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O'Neill (L) slaps hands with third base coach Ron Warner after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo