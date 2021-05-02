May 2 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo will be out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie on his throwing hand while playing a video game before his scheduled start Saturday.
Luzardo underwent an X-ray after the Athletics' 8-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The exam revealed a hairline fracture in his left hand, leading to his placement on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters he didn't know how long Luzardo would be out or whether he would need a cast or splint on the finger.
"Before [Saturday's] game, he was playing a video game and accidentally bumped his hand on the desk as he was playing the game," Melvin said. "He came in, was a little bit sore, training staff checked him out.
"We threw him in the cage before he went out there, watched him warm up. He was comfortable pitching, the training staff was comfortable with him pitching. After the game, we got an X-ray and there was a hairline in the pinkie finger."
Luzardo only lasted three innings and took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday. He allowed six runs -- three earned -- on five hits.
The 23-year-old pitcher has a 1-3 record and 5.79 ERA over six starts this season.
"It just depends on how it heals and how it responds," Melvin said. "As you would expect, it was a little bit worse today, a little bit puffier today, but really have no idea on a timetable yet."
The A's also put right-hander J.B. Wendelken on the injured list with a strained left oblique. Oakland recalled right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems from its alternate training site to take his roster spot.
Left-hander Adam Kolarek was called up from the alternate site to take Luzardo's spot on the roster.
