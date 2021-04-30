April 30 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar, who had been serving as a consultant to MLB, was placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation, it was announced Friday.
The Toronto Blue Jays, who previously retired the Hall of Famer's jersey number, also cut ties with the 12-time All-Star selection.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that an independent probe by a law firm was conducted into an allegation made by a "baseball industry employee" earlier this year.
"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted," Manfred said.
"We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion."
MLB didn't disclose further details about the alleged incident.
In a statement released on social media, Alomar said he was "disappointed, surprised, and upset," but he understood the league's decision.
"My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly," Alomar said. "I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time."
Attorney Lisa Banks, who represents the woman who made the accusation against Alomar, released a statement thanking MLB for taking action.
"My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience," Banks said.
Banks said the woman doesn't plan to sue or take additional action, saying her client "simply wants to ensure Mr. Alomar is held accountable for his wrongdoing."
Alomar also lost his position as a Blue Jays special assistant. The club expressed support for the league's decision and said they would sever ties with Alomar, including the removal of a banner from the Rogers Centre that honored the former infielder.
The 53-year-old Alomar played for the Blue Jays from 1991-95, winning two World Series titles. He also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks over his 17-year career.
The Baseball Hall of Fame said Alomar's enshrinement will remain in place. The 10-time Gold Glove winner was inducted in 2011.
This week in Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith crushes a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' first hit and taking the lead over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
6-5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (R) celebrates with teammate Joey Votto after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado slides for a foul ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper for the out in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals won
5-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams misplays a baseball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Brad Miller in the third inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brad MIller can't make a catch on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The hit was good fro a RBI double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winkler (33) celebrates with teammate Nick Senzel (15) and manager David Bell after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers
5-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret go over the right field wall during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammate Austin Barnes (15) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias winds up to deliver in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado goes to his right to snag a ground ball off the bat of the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O'Neill (L) slaps hands with third base coach Ron Warner after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo