April 30 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar, who had been serving as a consultant to MLB, was placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation, it was announced Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who previously retired the Hall of Famer's jersey number, also cut ties with the 12-time All-Star selection.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that an independent probe by a law firm was conducted into an allegation made by a "baseball industry employee" earlier this year.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB's Ineligible List are warranted," Manfred said.

"We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward. MLB will continue to strive to create environments in which people feel comfortable speaking up without fear of recrimination, retaliation, or exclusion."

MLB didn't disclose further details about the alleged incident.

In a statement released on social media, Alomar said he was "disappointed, surprised, and upset," but he understood the league's decision.

"My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly," Alomar said. "I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time."

Attorney Lisa Banks, who represents the woman who made the accusation against Alomar, released a statement thanking MLB for taking action.

"My client commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and who helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience," Banks said.

Banks said the woman doesn't plan to sue or take additional action, saying her client "simply wants to ensure Mr. Alomar is held accountable for his wrongdoing."

Alomar also lost his position as a Blue Jays special assistant. The club expressed support for the league's decision and said they would sever ties with Alomar, including the removal of a banner from the Rogers Centre that honored the former infielder.

The 53-year-old Alomar played for the Blue Jays from 1991-95, winning two World Series titles. He also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks over his 17-year career.

The Baseball Hall of Fame said Alomar's enshrinement will remain in place. The 10-time Gold Glove winner was inducted in 2011.