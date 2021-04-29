Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta stands on the mound in the second inning against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hits a double in the second inning against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets left fielder Dominic Smith reacts after taking a pitch that was called for a strike in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets outfielder Dominic Smith fails to make a catch at the wall on a ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the second inning Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
April 29 (UPI) -- Boston's Nick Pivetta came out the winner of a pitchers duel with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to lead the Red Sox to a narrow victory over the New York Mets Wednesday night.
Pivetta struck out seven and allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in Boston's 1-0 win at Citi Field in New York. DeGrom allowed three hits and one run in six innings.
DeGrom's nine strikeouts in the loss ties him with Nolan Ryan for a record 59 strikeouts through the first five starts of a season. The Red Sox swept the two-game series and sits atop the American League East with a 16-9 record.
"Nick has been throwing the ball well," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. "He's done an outstanding job.
"He gave us five quality innings and the bullpen did the rest. That was fun."
DeGrom retired the Red Sox in order in the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second inning, allowing a Xander Bogaerts double in the first at-bat. Rafael Devers grounded out next, which allowed Bogaerts to move to third base.
The next batter, catcher Christian Vazquez, then fouled off a pair of 99-mph fastballs to start his exchange with deGrom. He smashed the third offering -- a 100-mph fastball -- to center field and the RBI double produced the only run of the game.
The only hit all night off Pivetta came from Jeff McNeil, who singled in the bottom half of the inning. Aaron Loup replaced deGrom in the top of the seventh. Matt Barnes replaced Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino in the ninth and struck out the side to earn his sixth save this season.
Devers went 2 for 3 and was the only hitter to record more than one hit in the game.
The Red Sox next face the Texas Rangers at 7:05 p.m. CDT Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the Mets (9-10) battle the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith crushes a three-run home run in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' first hit and taking the lead over the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers 6-5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler delivers in the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (R) celebrates with teammate Joey Votto after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the first inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado slides for a foul ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper for the out in the third inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Cardinals won 5-2. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Justin Williams misplays a baseball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies Brad Miller in the third inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brad MIller can't make a catch on a ball off the bat of St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado in the first inning. The hit was good fro a RBI double. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Philadelphia Phillies starter Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winkler (33) celebrates with teammate Nick Senzel (15) and manager David Bell after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenley Jansen in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. The Reds defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret go over the right field wall during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (5) celebrates with teammate Austin Barnes (15) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati reliever Amir Garret during the seventh inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer is hit by pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the fifth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias winds up to deliver in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado goes to his right to snag a ground ball off the bat of the Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez in the second inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O'Neill (L) slaps hands with third base coach Ron Warner after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo