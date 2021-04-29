April 29 (UPI) -- Boston's Nick Pivetta came out the winner of a pitchers duel with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to lead the Red Sox to a narrow victory over the New York Mets Wednesday night.

Pivetta struck out seven and allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in Boston's 1-0 win at Citi Field in New York. DeGrom allowed three hits and one run in six innings.

DeGrom's nine strikeouts in the loss ties him with Nolan Ryan for a record 59 strikeouts through the first five starts of a season. The Red Sox swept the two-game series and sits atop the American League East with a 16-9 record.

"Nick has been throwing the ball well," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. "He's done an outstanding job.

"He gave us five quality innings and the bullpen did the rest. That was fun."

DeGrom retired the Red Sox in order in the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second inning, allowing a Xander Bogaerts double in the first at-bat. Rafael Devers grounded out next, which allowed Bogaerts to move to third base.

The next batter, catcher Christian Vazquez, then fouled off a pair of 99-mph fastballs to start his exchange with deGrom. He smashed the third offering -- a 100-mph fastball -- to center field and the RBI double produced the only run of the game.

The only hit all night off Pivetta came from Jeff McNeil, who singled in the bottom half of the inning. Aaron Loup replaced deGrom in the top of the seventh. Matt Barnes replaced Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino in the ninth and struck out the side to earn his sixth save this season.

Devers went 2 for 3 and was the only hitter to record more than one hit in the game.

The Red Sox next face the Texas Rangers at 7:05 p.m. CDT Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the Mets (9-10) battle the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.