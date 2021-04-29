April 29 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Corbin Burnes on the injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell didn't specify the reason for Burnes going on the IL. When asked whether the ace had tested positive for COVID-19, Counsell said he couldn't comment.

"Corbin is on the injured list," Counsell said. "I can't discuss it."

MLB teams are unable to reveal the names of any player who tests positive for the coronavirus unless the player provides authorization.

The 26-year-old Burnes has a 2-2 record and 1.53 ERA this season. He has yet to issue a walk while striking out 49 batters, two short of the record for most strikeouts to start a season without a walk.

"He's done historic stuff so missing him for any period of time hurts," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "I feel bad for Corbin. He's worked really hard to get to this point, to have this level of success and now he has to press pause. Clearly we want him back as soon as we possibly can get him."

As a result of his placement on the IL, Burnes will be forced to miss his next start against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. Milwaukee won't name a replacement for Burnes until after Saturday's contest against the Dodgers.

Burnes joins outfielders Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quad) on the injured list.