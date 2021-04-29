April 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo threw his first career strikeout during a rare pitching performance in a game against the Atlanta Braves. The strikeout came against reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman.

Rizzo's strikeout occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 10-0 loss Wednesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

"You try to lighten it a little bit," Cubs manager David Ross told reporters. "When you have a night like [Wednesday], you try to just take a mental break, [and] enjoy it.

"That was a nice moment for Rizz. He told me he wanted Freddie."

The Braves already had their 10-run lead when Rizzo replaced Cubs relief pitcher Alec Mills. The Cubs first baseman forced Johan Camargo to ground out in his first exchange. Rizzo walked Ronald Acuna in the second at-bat of the half inning.

He then settled in against Freeman. The Braves All-Star quickly earned a 2-0 lead in the count. Rizzo threw a 61.5-mph curveball for his first offering to Freeman. He missed the zone a second time with a 70-mph slider. Rizzo's third pitch -- a 70.5-mph slider -- found the top of the zone for a strike.

Freeman fouled off another slider to even the count. Rizzo then tossed in a 61.4-mph curveball for his final offering to Freeman. The Braves star took a big hack, but missed the pitch for strike three. Freeman reacted to the strikeout with a laugh.

Rizzo went back to third base and was replaced by Matt Duffy for the final at-bat of the inning. Rizzo threw seven of his 15 pitches for strikes in the loss. His slowest pitch was a 48.4-mph curveball to Camargo. Rizzo's fastest offering was a 73.7-mph slider to Freeman.

"He'll have that over me forever," Freeman told reporters. "But that's one strikeout I'm OK with. That was fun. It was fun to be a part of."

Freeman went 4 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. He is hitting .247 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs this season. Rizzo went 1 for 4 at the plate. He is hitting .222 this season for the Cubs.

The Braves (12-12) host the Cubs (10-14) in the final game of the series at 7:20 p.m. EDT Thursday at Truist Park.