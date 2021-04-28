April 28 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Carlos Martinez allowed just two hits and two runs in seven and 1/3 innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner recorded two hits apiece in the victory Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Edman drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. Cardinals relief pitchers Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos allowed one hit and no runs over the final 1 2/3 innings.

All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto scored Rhys Hoskins with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Arenado answered with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning to tie the score at 1-1.

Tyler O'Neill flew out to right field in the Cardinals' first at-bat of the second inning. Justin Williams and Knizner followed with back-to-back singles. Phillies starter Zach Eflin struck out Martinez in the fourth exchange of the frame. Edman then smacked a two-run double to right field to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead.

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius scored Realmuto with an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth frame to cut the deficit to one run. Neither team scored for the next two innings.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt provided some insurance with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Eflin allowed nine hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings to drop to 1-1 on the season. Martinez issued four strikeouts and two walks and improved to 1-4 this season.

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper went 2 for 4 in the loss.

The Cardinals (12-11) host the Phillies (11-12) in the third game of the four-game series at 7:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Johan Oviedo is expected to start for the Cardinals. Fellow right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez is expected to start for the Phillies.