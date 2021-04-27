April 27 (UPI) -- Jesse Winker hit an 0-1 Kenley Jansen sinker for a 375-foot homer over the left field wall of Dodger Stadium to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a dramatic extra-innings win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Winker's two-run blast came in the 10th inning of the 5-3 victory Monday in Los Angeles. Winker went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.

"We just got to keep fighting, keep going, and I was just happy to help get a win," Winker told reporters. "That was a good game right there. It was a dogfight.

"I was just happy that ball got up and got out. Any time you can help a team win, that's what this is about."

The Reds led 3-1 through six innings, but the Dodgers tied the score on a Corey Seager two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. The teams stayed tied 3-3 through nine innings.

Alex Blandino started the top of the 10th inning on second base for the Reds. Winker then stepped in to face Jansen in the first at-bat of the half-inning. He fouled off Jasen's first offering.

Winker then smacked a 92.1-mph sinker to left field for the decisive blow. The two-run homer left Winker's bat at 101.9 mph, according to Statcast.

"It goes a long way when you believe in yourself, and you're going up against the best," Reds manager David Bell told reporters. "[Winker] came through."

Nick Castellanos walked in the next at-bat, but the next three Reds got out in order. The Reds left relief pitcher Tejay Antone in the game to pitch the bottom half of the inning. Antone forced a Chris Taylor ground out and struck out two of the final three batters to end the game.

Antone had three strikeouts and two walks in three shutout innings to earn his first win of the season. Reds starter Tyler Mahle allowed five hits and one run in five innings.

Dodgers starter Julia Urias allowed four hits and three runs in five innings. Seager went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Dodgers. Taylor also had two hits in the loss.

The Dodgers (15-8) host the Reds (10-12) in the second game of the series at 10:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.