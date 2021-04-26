April 26 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres rallied from a 7-1 deficit to claim a dramatic extra-innings win and National League West series victory over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Fernando Tatis Jr. trotted in for the go-ahead score on an Eric Hosmer sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning of the 8-7 win Sunday in Los Angeles. The Padres star shortstop scored four times in the victory.

"What meant the most was watching a group of men not give in, not give up, keep going, work together and chip away," Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters.

"We had to throw a lot of body blows, with both teams going back and forth. The attitude was the most special to me."

Left-fielder Chris Taylor and second-baseman Sheldon Neuse each homered in a five-run sixth inning to give the Dodgers a six-run advantage on the Padres.

Victor Caratini drove in two runs for the Padres with an RBI single in the top of the seventh frame. Hosmer plated Tatis with another RBI single in the top of the eighth frame. Jorge Mateo brought in the Padres' fifth run when he grounded into a force out two at-bats later.

The Dodgers brought in relief pitcher Jimmy Nelson to attempt to get the save in the top of the ninth inning, but the Padres wouldn't go down easily. Caratini singled in the first at-bat of the inning. Tatis hit another single two at-bats later. Trent Grisham followed with another single, which plated Caratini and cut the Dodgers lead to one run.

Padres third-baseman Manny Machado hit a single on the next pitch to score Tatis and force extra innings. Neither team scored in the 10th inning. Relief pitcher Garrett Cleavinger replaced Nelson in the top of the 11th inning. Tatis Jr. started the inning on second base.

Cleavinger walked Grisham in the first at-bat of the inning. Tatis Jr. stole third base during that exchange.

Machado popped out to third base in the next at-bat, which prompted Hosmer to step to the plate with one out. The Padres first baseman smacked a fly ball to center field on the first pitch of his exchange with Cleavinger, which brought in Tatis.

Padres relief pitcher Mark Melancon walked Austin Barnes, which put two Dodgers at base to start the bottom of the 11th inning. He then retired Edwin Rios, Mookie Betts and Corey Seager to earn his eighth save this season.

"We just made the most of our opportunities, took our walks, and cashed in on big opportunities with guys in scoring position," Hosmer told reporters.

Tatis went 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI and two walks, in addition to his four runs scored. Machado, Hosmer, Caratini and Jake Cronenworth each collected two hits apiece for the Padres. Taylor went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for the Dodgers.

Dodgers starter Trevor May allowed two hits and one run and had 10 strikeouts in six innings. Padres starter Joe Musgrove allowed three hits and two runs in three innings.

The Padres (13-11) face the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Dodgers (15-7) host the Cincinnati Reds at 10:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Dodger Stadium.