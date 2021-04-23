San Diego Padres' centerfielder Trent Grisham hits a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Bueler in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angles on Thursday. The Padres defeated the Dodgers 3-2. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
San Diego Padres' left fielder Jurickson Profar slides as he just misses the ball, hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' catcher Will Smith in the eighth inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
San Diego Padres' left fielder Jurickson Profar climbs the wall as Los Angeles Dodgers' second baseman Sheldon Neuse's solo home run goes over the center field wall. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The New York Yankees' Clint Frazier makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ehire Adrianza at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. The Braves defeated the Yankees 4-1
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Austin Riley avoids getting hit with the baseball as he runs to second base while the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu tries to field the ball. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge places a baseball in the glove of a small child. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Clouds fill the sky while the Yankees play the Braves. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A fan talks to an usher as Washington Nationals' Patrick Corbin warms up prior to his start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Corbin pitches against the Cardinals. The Nationals won 3-2
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Kyle Schwarber (L) and Victor Robles walk off the field after the first inning. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fans sit socially distanced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-1
at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans react as the Yankees' Aaron Hicks (R) scores on a wild pitch in the eighth inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Two fans sit in the lower level and wait for the Braves to play the Yankees. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a home run to center field against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The Cardinals won
12-5. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Ryne Harper delivers a pitch. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Josh Harrison tags out the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter at second base. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Josh Bell bats against the Cardinals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Tommy Edman returns the ball against the Nationals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty takes the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The national anthem is played before the start of the Nationals and Cardinals game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo