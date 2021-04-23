April 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed promising rookie Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle, the team announced.

The MLB-leading Dodgers made the move Friday, adding a fifth player to their injured list in just the first month of the 2021 season. The club recalled outfielder D.J. Peters from its alternate training site in a corresponding roster move.

In 17 games this season, McKinstry has batted .296 with three home runs and 14 RBIs while playing second base, third base, left field and right field for the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old McKinstry, who was selected in the 33rd round of the 2016 draft, made the team's Opening Day roster for the first time in his career as a utilityman, a role previously held by the departed Enrique Hernandez.

McKinstry joins star outfielder and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger on the Dodgers' injured list. Pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly and second baseman Gavin Lux are the other players on the team's IL.

Los Angeles also was without outfielder Chris Taylor, who has been dealing with lower back stiffness, for a second consecutive game Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Entering Friday, the Dodgers led the majors with a 14-5 record and plus-37 run differential.