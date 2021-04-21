April 21 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to a Minor League contract Wednesday, the team announced.

Gordon was assigned to the Brewers' alternate training site in Appleton, Wis. The 10-year veteran went to spring training with the Cincinnati Reds, but was released in March. Gordon can play shortstop, second base or in the outfield.

He hit .200 with three RBIs in 33 games last season for the Seattle Mariners. The two-time All-Star spent the 2014 through 2017 seasons with the Miami Marlins.

Gordon played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first four years of his career. He hit a National League best .333 with an MLB-high 205 hits and 58 stolen bases in 2015 for the Marlins.

Gordon is a career .286 hitter with 18 home runs and 333 steals in 1,002 games.

The Brewers were in need of depth in the infield. They traded shortstop Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves earlier this month and lost Mark Mathias and Tim Lopes to spring training injuries. They placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day injured list April 10.

The Brewers face the San Diego Padres at 4:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.