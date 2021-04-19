April 19 (UPI) -- An MRI performed on Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. revealed he has a mild abdominal strain, the team announced Monday.

In a statement, the Braves said Acuna is day-to-day with the abdominal injury. As of now, the 23-year-old slugger appears to have avoided a trip to the injured list.

The star outfielder exited Sunday night's game against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning because of pain in his lower abdominal muscles.

After drawing a walk, Acuna was visibly uncomfortable after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He advanced to second and had a Braves trainer visit him, but he remained in the contest.

The 2019 MLB All-Star selection later scored on a headfirst slide at home plate near the end of the fourth, but he didn't come out to the field in the bottom of the inning. Johan Camargo took over his spot in the lineup while manning second base, and Ehire Adrianza moved over to fill Acuna's vacancy in right field.

Acuna has been the Braves' best hitter in the early parts of the 2021 season. In 16 games this year, he is hitting .419 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Braves didn't need Acuna on Sunday as they smacked four first-inning home runs in their 13-4 win over the Cubs. Atlanta took two of three from the Cubs over the weekend.