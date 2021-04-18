April 18 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. exited Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning because of pain in his lower abdominal muscles, the team said.

After drawing a walk, Acuna was visibly uncomfortable after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He advanced to second and had a Braves trainer visit him, but he remained in the game.

The All-Star outfielder later scored on a headfirst slide at home plate near the end of the fourth, but he didn't come out to the field in the bottom of the inning. Johan Camargo took over his spot in the lineup while playing second base, and Ehire Adrianza moved over to fill Acuna's vacancy in right field.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Acuna will undergo testing Monday to determine if he'll require time on the injured list.

Acuna, 23, has been the Braves' best hitter in the early parts of the 2021 season, having reached base in his past 13 games, including Sunday night's contest against the Cubs.

In 16 games this season, Acuna is hitting .419 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.