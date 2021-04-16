The San Diego Padres celebrate their 8-3 win
against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Mitch Keller delivers a pitch against the Padres. All players are wearing the number 42 to honor Jackie Robinson Day. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Colin Moran (L) tags out the Padres' Eric Hosmer as he attempts to steal second base. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kenley Jansen reacts after closing out the Dodgers' 4-2 win against the Colorado Rockies for his third save at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May places a perfect bunt to advance the runner in the second inning. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Justin Turner (C) is caught in a rundown with the Rockies' Trevor Story (L) and Ryan McMahon. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The New York Mets' Jonathan Villar (C) celebrates after he hits a game-winning walk-off RBI single
in the bottom of the eighth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in New York City on Tuesday. The Mets defeated the Phillies 4-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A fan watches the Mets play the Phillies. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Mets' Taijuan Walker throws a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Bryce Harper walks to the dugout. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter motions to his dugout after hitting a two-run homer against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. The Cardinals defeated
the Nationals 14-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt celebrates his first-inning solo home run with Carlos Martinez. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina looks to the stands from the dugout during a rare night off. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Stephen Strasburg delivers a pitch. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (L) jogs past Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon after hitting a solo home run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 7-0. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Muncy is unable to catch the foul ball as he crashes into the netting. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Betts is welcomed back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A Pittsburgh Pirates fan shows off his foul ball during the game on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pirates defeated the Cubs 7-1. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Kevin Newman celebrates victory with teammate Gregory Polanco. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Trevor Williams delivers a pitch. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (L) is out at second as the Cubs' Matt Duffy throws to first base. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Brosseau (L) races for third base against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Yankees defeated the Rays 8-4. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge watches a fan reach for a two-run homer hit by the Rays' Randy Arozarena. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Yandy Diaz hits a single to left field. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Shaw (R) is congratulated at home plate by teammate Christian Yelich after hitting a three-run homer
against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Brewers defeated the Cardinals 9-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Johan Oviedo celebrates a double play to end the fifth inning. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado fields a baseball off the bat of the Brewers' Luis Urias, getting a force out at second base. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Lorenzo Cain motions to his dugout after leading off the game with a double against the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
New York Mets fans cover up in plastic as the rain falls in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in New York City on Sunday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
The Mets grounds crew begin to cover the infield with the tarp during a rain delay that led to the game being suspended due to rain. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo