April 15 (UPI) -- Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan filed a lawsuit Thursday against a San Antonio resort after failing to be reimbursed an $80,000 wedding deposit.

La Cantera Resort and Spa refused to return the deposit to Bregman and his wife despite "clear contract language" allowing for cancellation and a refund, according to public relations firm Carroll Strategies. The resort also is asking for an additional $40,000 even though the cancellation of the event created no significant out-of-pocket costs.

The Bregmans called off their December wedding at the venue and instead held a smaller ceremony in Katy, Texas, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We tried to work something out with the resort," Bregman said in a statement. "We made an offer to get a partial refund and have a reception after COVID, but that was rejected. Since the resort is unwilling to work with us on a solution, we feel we have no choice but to take legal action to get our deposit back."

Bregman noted that he didn't mind paying for a "reasonable" administrative fee to compensate the resort.

"But to keep the whole amount for a wedding we couldn't hold safely makes no sense," he said.

Bregman's contract with the resort said the wedding could be canceled or postponed if guests couldn't safely attend, according to Carroll Strategies. The couple booked the event in August.

The lawsuit was filed a day after the Astros placed Bregman and four others on the injured list because of MLB's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The team couldn't confirm whether any of the players had tested positive for the virus.