April 14 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer was nearly flawless, as he allowed just one hit and had nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings in a Los Angeles Dodgers shutout of the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy paced the Dodgers offense with home runs in the 7-0 triumph Tuesday in Los Angeles.

"What can you say? The guy competes, and he makes pitches when he needs to," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

"Early on, there was a little stress and he got out of the inning unscathed. He got through seven innings. That's why he is a star pitcher."

Bauer got the Rockies out in order in the first inning. Betts then grounded out in the first at-bat in the bottom of the frame. Seager and Taylor followed with back-to-back home runs.

Seager sent the first pitch he saw from Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela to left center field for a 380-foot blast. Taylor fouled off the first pitch he received from Senzatela. He then sent an 0-1 slider to center field for a 398-foot solo homer.

Neither team scored in the second inning, but Betts sparked a Dodgers power surge in the third frame.

The All-Star outfielder worked a full count against Senzatela. Betts then smashed a four-seam fastball to left field for his second home run of the season. That blast traveled 394 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.7 mph, according to Statcast.

Gavin Lux plated the Dodgers' fourth run with an RBI single in the same frame. The Dodgers went up 5-0 on a Rockies throwing error.

Muncy was responsible for the game's final two runs. The Dodgers first baseman plated Seager with an RBI double in the fourth inning. He brought in the last run with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. Muncy's 419-foot blast had an exit velocity of 107 mph.

Seager went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the win. Muncy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Senzatela allowed five hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings to move to 1-2 this season.

The Dodgers (9-2) host the Rockies (3-8) at 10:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies are expected to start Jon Gray in the second of the three-game series. Fellow right-handed pitcher Dustin May is expected to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.