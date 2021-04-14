April 14 (UPI) -- Jonathan Villar hit a walk-off single and a dominant Marcus Stroman silenced Philadelphia Phillies bats to lead the New York Mets to a doubleheader sweep in Queens.

The Mets squeezed out a 4-3 win in the first game Tuesday at Citi Field. Stroman then sparked a 4-0 shutout in the nightcap.

"I think we're extremely resilient," Stroman told reporters. "I think we have an incredible group of guys. I think we have an entire clubhouse of guys who don't waver, who stay even-keeled through the ups and the lows, and I think that's incredibly important.

"I love it. I love what we have."

Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker started the first game for the Mets. He allowed three hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings. The Mets got a two-run homer from Dominic Smith to start the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. The Phillies later tied the score on a Jean Segura RBI single in the top of the sixth frame.

The Phillies and Mets each started with a runner on second base in the eighth inning due to the new extra-innings rule established last season.

Veteran shortstop Didi Gregorious gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. The Mets stole momentum in the bottom of the same frame.

Pete Alonso tied the score with a line drive single in the Mets' first at-bat of the eighth inning. Mets outfielder Michael Conforto drew a walk two at-bats later. James McCann then loaded the bases with an infield single.

Villar stepped up to the plate as the final hitter of the game.

He worked the count full in his exchange with Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris. Villar then smacked a Neris fastball to left field to drive in McNeil for the game-winning run.

Smith went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Gregorious and Segura collected two hits apiece for the Phillies.

Stroman and Phillies starter Aaron Nola were in a pitching duel to start the second game. The Phillies and Mets were scoreless through the first three innings. The Mets then broke through with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Villar started the scoring with an RBI double to center field off Nola. Brandon Nimmo drove in two more runs with an RBI single to right field.

Nimmo plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with another RBI single to right field.

Stroman allowed just four hits and had three strikeouts in six shutout innings to move to 2-0 this season. Nola allowed seven hits and three runs and had seven strikeouts in five innings.

Nimmo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the win.

The Mets (4-3) and Phillies (6-5) play the third game of the four-game series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Queens.