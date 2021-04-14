April 14 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros put second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and reserve Robel Garcia on the injured list Wednesday.

Astros general manager James Click said all five players were placed on the IL "as a result of health and safety protocols." He couldn't say whether a player had tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who had.

Click said the length of each player's absence would be determined by contact tracing that is being done. He also noted that the moves weren't a function of players breaking coronavirus protocols.

"Absolutely not. The guys have been exceptionally vigilant of making sure that at the ballpark, away from the ballpark, they're following the rules," Click told reporters Wednesday. "I think this is just another reflection of the situation we're in, not just in baseball but in the country."

The Astros called up infielders Taylor Jones, Abraham Toro and Alex De Goti in corresponding roster moves. The team also brought up catcher Garrett Stubbs and outfielder Ronnie Dawson from the alternate training site.

Entering Wednesday's matchup against the Detroit Tigers, Houston has dropped four games in a row after a 6-1 start to the season.