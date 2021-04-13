April 13 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs have placed three pitchers on the COVID-19-related injured list, the team announced. The moves came after bullpen coach Chris Young tested positive.
Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman landed on the list Monday. The team also announced Young's positive test Monday.
The Cubs recalled left-handed pitchers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck from their South Bend, Ind., alternate training site as replacements for their bullpen. Right-handed pitcher Pedro Strop also was selected as a replacement player from South Bend.
Wieck and Steele appeared in the Cubs' 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Milwaukee. Steele allowed one hit and had two strikeouts and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. Wieck also allowed one hit and had two strikeouts and a walk in one inning against the Brewers. Strop did not play Monday in Milwaukee.
The Cubs have tested players every day since Wednesday. The team also said Saturday that first-base coach Craig Driver tested positive for COVID-19.
"Once you get a positive and what we got with Craig, it's on your radar for a while," Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Monday. "There's always that kinda underlying, you know, 'How big is this?' We are in our own little world here, and we try to stay in our own little bubble.
"There is concern for sure, but the guys have been pretty diligent about wearing their masks. The way things have shaken out right now, they've made some sense. We're hoping for the best, but, you know, we've also planned for the worst."
Young was on the team plane, which traveled Sunday from Pittsburgh to Chicago. Ross said Young returned two negative COVID-19 lists before the flight.
The Cubs (4-6) face the Brewers (6-4) in the second game of the series at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Milwaukee.
