The Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor collides with the netting in right field attempting to field a foul ball against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday. Tthe Indians won 4-2. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Shane Bieber pitches. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Salvador Perez (R) celebrates with teammate Jorge Soler after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
An Indians fan wears her mask during the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Scott Barlow delivers a pitch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Fans stand for the national anthem prior to the Indians vs. Royals game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after they won their first game
of the season 7-6 against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Braves went on to sweep a double-header, beating the Nats 2-0 in the second game. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Stephen Strasburg pitches against the Braves. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Trea Turner rounds the bases as he hits a two-run homer. Only 5,000 fans were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 protocols. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (L) celebrates with teammates after he hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the 9th inning. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies walks off the field as the Nationals' Soto is mobbed by teammates after he hit the game-winning single. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Soto smacks the game-winning single. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Masked Nationals fans cheer at the home opener against the Braves. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (L) celebrates the second first-inning home run. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Kyle Higashioka tags out the Orioles' Cedric Mullins at home plate. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans distance themselves as they watch the Yankees play the Orioles. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Judge celebrates with teammate Giancarlo Stanton after he hits a three-run homer. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Dean Kremer throws a pitch against the Yankees. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Young fans watch the Texas Rangers warm up before taking on the Kansas City Royals at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Royals' Salvador Perez (R) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Rangers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa points to left field after hitting a home run against the Royals that lead to a 7-3 victory for the Rangers. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals fans take a selfie while wearing their masks. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Fans view the bullpen from above. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals fans eat and drink before the game. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Rangers' Ian Kennedy throws a pitch. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Rangers' Nate Lowe (C) celebrates with teammates after making a three-run home run. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (L) celebrates with teammate Javier Baez after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Fans celebrate the Cubs' win against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Anthony Alford reacts after striking out against the Cubs. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Phillip Evans hits an RBI single. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Craig Kimbrel (46) delivers against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Michael Perez reacts after striking out. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Javier Baez bats against the Pirates. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Colin Moran (C) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their win 3-1 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks throws his helmet after striking out to end the eighth inning against the Blue Jays. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk reaches home plate after hitting a two-run homer. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is safe at first base after the Yankees' first baseman Jay Bruce cannot bring in a throw. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo