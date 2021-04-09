April 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is known for accomplishing rare feats, but he did something for the first time in his MLB career in a recent win over the Toronto Blue Jays: he hit an elementary school with a home run.

Trout took the baseball to school in the fifth inning of the Angels' 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

Advertisement

The Angels and Blue Jays were tied after four innings. David Fletcher led off the top of the fifth frame with a fly out. Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling then struck out Shohei Ohtani, which prompted Trout's walk to the plate.

His exchange with Stripling lasted for just one pitch.

The Blue Jays right-handed pitcher heaved in a 90.7-mph fastball. Trout struck the offering deep to left center field for a 444-foot solo homer. The ball traveled 111-mph as it left the stadium, according to Statcast.

The Blue Jays started the season at TD Ballpark, their Spring Training site, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. Several businesses are located just beyond the outfield fence at the small stadium. Trout's blast, which left the field in six seconds, hit Curtis Fundamental Elementary School.

"Luckily school was out for the evening," Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "That one definitely had some flight attendants working on it."

The Blue Jays took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cavan Biggio hit a solo homer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single for the 5-4 edge.

Ohtani answered with a game-tying RBI single in the top of the next inning. David Fletcher hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning for the Angels' go-ahead runs.

Trout went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win. He is now hitting .417 with three home runs and six RBIs. Fletcher went 2 for 6 with three RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler also had two hits in the win.

Guerrero went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a home run in the loss. Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Joe Panik also homered for the Blue Jays.

Stripling allowed six hits and four runs in five innings. Angels starter Griffin Canning allowed three hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays (3-4) battle the Angels (5-2) at 7:07 p.m. EDT Friday in Dunedin.