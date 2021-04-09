April 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed former National League MVP Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left calf, the team announced Friday.

Prior to his placement on IL, Bellinger had missed the Dodgers' past two games due to the injury, which occurred when Oakland Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan spiked him during Monday's game.

Advertisement

Bellinger was hurt while trying to beat out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 10-3 win.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there hadn't been "significant" improvement in Bellinger's leg since the injury, but the star outfielder was already jogging and moving around.

"All the tests say it'll be a short-term missing of time rather than a long-term [injury], which is great news all around," Roberts told reporters Friday.

In four games this season, Bellinger has recorded a .211 batting average with two RBIs. He is eligible to return to the club April 16, when the Dodgers begin a series against the San Diego Padres.

Fellow Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (back stiffness) also was out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Chris Taylor started in place of Bellinger in center field, while Zach McKinstry took Betts' place in right.

The 2020 World Series champion Dodgers received their championship rings before their 1-0 victory over the Nationals.