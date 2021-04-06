April 6 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton wowed fans at Yankee Stadium with a 471-foot grand slam in a New York Yankees win over the Baltimore Orioles. The grand slam was Stanton's first hit of the season.

The Yankees outfielder smacked the blast in the bottom of the fifth inning in the 7-0 blowout Monday in the Bronx.

Advertisement

"The way he hits them is just different, it's like nothing else," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "He is a unicorn. That ball was so pure on a night where it wasn't flying great. He just hit it through the stadium."

The Yankees led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth frame. Orioles starter Jorge Lopez walked Jay Bruce to start the half-inning. Lopez then retired Gio Urshela and Clint Frazier. The right-handed pitcher walked Aaron Judge in the next at-bat to load the bases and was replaced by relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong.

Armstrong then walked Aaron Hicks to bring in another Yankees run. Stanton stepped into the box as the next batter of the inning. Armstrong threw a fastball for a called strike for his first pitch of the exchange. He then tossed in another fastball.

Stanton swatted the pitch to deep left center field. The home run traveled 115 mph and left the field in 5.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

"It [was] nice," Stanton told YES Network. "You've got to watch it for a second, make sure it gets over the fence, and come hang with the boys after at home plate."

D.J. LeMahieu brought in the final Yankees run with an RBI single in the next inning.

Judge was the only player in the game with multiple hits. The Yankees right fielder went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout. Stanton went 1 for 4 with four RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits and had seven strikeouts in six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season. Lopez allowed three hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Stanton is now 1 for 12 this season with a .083 batting average through four games.

The Yankees (2-2) host the Orioles (3-1) in the second game of the three-game series at 6:35 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees. Fellow right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer is expected to start for the Orioles.