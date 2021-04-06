April 6 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired veteran infielder Rougned Odor in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, the teams announced.

The Yankees sent minor league outfielders Antonio Cabello and Josh Stowers to the Rangers in exchange for Odor and cash considerations, according to the team.

The 27-year-old Odor failed to make the Rangers' Opening Day roster and was designated for assignment April 1. He will provide the Yankees' mostly right-handed lineup with a left-handed bat.

"Hopefully we can help him get that talent out that we've seen flash over the years," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Odor primarily is a second baseman, but he also played third in spring training.

The Yankees optioned right-hander Michael King to their alternate training site to create a space on the active roster. New York then designated infielder Thairo Estrada for assignment to make room for Odor on the 40-man roster.

Odor has a .237 career batting average with 146 home runs and 458 RBIs over seven MLB seasons with the Rangers. He recorded a .167 average with 10 homers and 30 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

In the spring, Odor batted .200 with two home runs and five RBIs in 35 at-bats for Texas.