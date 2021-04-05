April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals, who had their first series of the season postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, will practice Monday and host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, MLB announced.

Four Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19 last week. An additional five players and a staff member also were in quarantine due to contact tracing. MLB first postponed the Nationals' Opening Day game against the New York Mets on Thursday and later suspended the entire three-game series.

The Nationals were scheduled to host the Braves in the first game of a three-game series Monday at Nationals Park, but MLB postponed that game Sunday.

"The most recent round of test results of Nationals personnel included no new positives," MLB said in a news release. "All of the club's eligible personnel will be able to participate in baseball activities at Nationals Park on Monday."

The Nationals are scheduled to host the Braves at 4:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Washington, D.C.