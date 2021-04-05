April 5 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games and fined for "aggressive actions," which led to a benches-clearing scuffle during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB announced Monday.

Castellanos was involved in the incident Saturday in Cincinnati. Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford hit Castellanos with a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, which sent the Reds outfielder to first base. Woodford later threw a wild pitch, which went behind home plate.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina chased down the errant throw and flipped the ball to Woodford, who raced Castellanos to the plate. The Reds outfielder slid in safely to score a run, but collided with Woodford in the process.

Castellanos then stood over Woodford and shouted at him. Both benches then emptied onto the field as players exchanged shoves. The brawl then escalated, with more players fighting in the outfield.

Castellanos' suspension was scheduled to start when the Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 p.m. EDT Monday in Cincinnati, but the outfielder has elected to appeal. He is allowed to play while MLB rules on his appeal.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina each were fined for their roles in the incident. Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker also received finies.

Castellanos is hitting .545 this season. He is tied for the MLB lead with two home runs. He also leads the National League with six runs scored and a 1.364 slugging percentage.