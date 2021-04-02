April 2 (UPI) -- The remaining two games of the Washington Nationals and New York Mets series, planned for this weekend in Washington, D.C., have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Nationals' franchise, MLB announced Friday.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters Friday that four players have tested positive for COVID-19. Five additional players and a staff member are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

MLB had postponed the Nationals-Mets series opener Thursday due to positive tests and contact tracing from Monday's round of testing.

The Nationals learned of the positive tests Wednesday morning. The team shared a plane earlier this week when it traveled from spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., to Washington, D.C.

The Nationals now aren't scheduled to play until they host the Atlanta Braves at 4:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Washington. The Mets are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Philadelphia.

"We are planning to play Monday, although this is a day-by-day thing," Rizzo said. "Our preparation is to play a game against the Braves on Monday.

"Depending on what happens in the next day or so, we will be in contact with MLB and make a decision on whether we will play or not."

Rizzo said Nationals players were at Nationals Park on Friday for testing. He said he hopes the team can work out Saturday if test results come back without additional positives.